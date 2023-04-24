Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 22, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 22, 2023:

  • Garcia Guarez, Franco – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Bissell, Allissa Marie – Public Intoxication
  • Moffett, Mackenzie Leigh – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Chapman, Destiny Ravin – Theft of Property
  • Kennedy, Trudy Ann – Theft of Property
  • Winfrey, Ron Cody – Failure to Stop and Give Information and Possession of Marijuana
  • Ratcliff, Stefan – Prohibited Item or Substance in a Correctional Facility
  • Lawson, Travis Lee – Driving While License Invalid and Displaying Expired Registration Plates

