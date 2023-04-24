McCarty seeking seat on Hardin ISD school board

Veteran lawman and Army veteran Chris McCarty is announcing his candidacy for Hardin ISD School Board Position 6 in the May 6 election. McCarty said his love for family is behind his decision to run.

“School board is another opportunity for me to give back to our community and help support one of the most important and influential institutions in our children’s lives,” said McCarty. “If elected to serve on the board, I will work diligently to protect our children from any negative outside influences and to stop the promotion of curriculum that undermines the rights of parents to decide what is and is not appropriate for our children.”

McCarty has worked as a state trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety for the last 12 years. He is an Army veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne. During his time in the military, he completed three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

McCarty also attended Lamar University in Beaumont where he studied criminal justice. After joining DPS, he obtained his Master Peace Officer certification.

He and his beautiful bride of 18 years, Lana, have been married for 18 years. Together, they have five children, two of whom still attend Hardin ISD schools. The family attends Faith Family Church in Baytown.

McCarty’s previous service and leadership roles in the community include the board of directors for Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center, volunteer firefighter and licensed EMT, finance officer for Dayton American Legion, and coaching youth baseball and softball teams.

“Thank you for your support and I would greatly appreciate your vote on May 6,” McCarty said.

