Early voting for May 6 election begins

Early voting is underway for the May 6 election at four locations throughout Liberty County. On Monday, April 24, the first day of early voting, only 200 people cast their ballots despite there being 13 different elections for schools, cities and special districts.

On the ballots are elections for city council seats for Ames, Cleveland, Daisetta, Dayton, Hardin, Kenefick, Liberty and Plum Grove, board of trustee seats for Cleveland, Dayton, Devers and Hardin ISDs, and Liberty County Municipal Utility District No. 10.

The hours and days for early voting are as follows:

April 24-28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 1-2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting is taking place at the Jack Hartel Community Center, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty; Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton; Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin; and Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach St., Cleveland.

On election day, May 6, voting will take place at these locations:

Devers School: 201 Chism St., Devers

Hull Daisetta High School: 117 N Main St., Daisetta

Ames: Ames City Hall 304 Martin St., Ames

Jack Hartel Building: 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty

Pathways Church: 9160 FM 1409, Dayton

Douglas School Gym: 900 Sam Wiley Drive, Cleveland

Hardin City Hall: 142 CR 2010, Liberty (Hardin)

HI- Way Tabernacle: 108 CR 2250, Cleveland (Tarkington)

Cleveland Civic Center: 210 Peach St, Cleveland

Sante Fe Admin Building: 1680 RD 3549 Cleveland (south of Plum Grove area)

Plum Grove City Hall: 9485 Plum Grove Rd, Cleveland (Plum Grove)

Dayton Community Center: 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton

Kenefick Southern Baptist Church: 3536 FM 1008, Dayton (Kenefick)

Tarkington Prairie Baptist Church: 25 CR 306, Cleveland (Tarkington)

If you would like to view the sample ballots, please go online to https://www.co.liberty.tx.us/page/liberty.elections and click the “Election Notice Postings” button. The link to sample ballots is posted directly below that button.

Photo ID Requirement

Make sure to bring a photo ID to the polls. The ID should be up to date or expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

List of Acceptable Photo IDs

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

No Photo ID?

If you had difficulty getting a photo ID and can’t get one before the election, here are some alternatives:

government document showing the voter’s name and address, such as a voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use one of these forms of ID, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID.

Election results will be posted to Bluebonnet News on the evening of May 6.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

