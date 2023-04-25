Phyllis Ann Lewing, 67, of Hardin, Texas, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday April 22, 2023, in Hardin, Texas.

Phyllis was born on January 28, 1956, to the late Paul M. Lognion, and Carrie Lee Doucett Lognion in Jennings, Louisiana.

Phyllis lived most of her life in Hardin, Texas. She enjoyed cruising on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and planting flowers to make sure her flower beds were remarkable. She spent many days outside perfecting her yard, and if anyone knew Phyllis you know she would always greet you with a “Hey Girlie”, or a “There’s My Darlin’”. She will be loved and missed by everyone who knows her. To know Phyllis was to love her.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents.

Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Phillip Wayne Fregia; her sisters, Tina Marie Reed and husband Tom, Denise Frankum and husband Danny; and one brother, Boyd Antoine Lognion and wife Georgia; nieces and nephews, Tommy Reed and wife Carrie, Kim Murphy and husband Alan, Andrew Michael MacFarlane IV, Krista Lognion, Paul MacFarlane and wife Brook, Kari Allen, Stephanie Wallace and husband Chris, Ginny Gilmore and husband Brandon, Laci Pierce and husband Travis, Paul M Lognion II; great-nieces and nephews, Jett, Kaytlyn, Alana, Kinzie, Keegan, Brayden, Logan, Landry, Brynlee, Baylee Jo, Carson, Corbin, Celeste, Reagan, Waylon and Dakotah; and great-great-nephew, Paul Grundy III.

The celebration of Phyllis life will be held at a later date.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Phyllis Ann Lewing please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

