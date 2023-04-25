Kyla Von Barnhardt, 63, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on November 24, 1959, in Los Angeles, California, to Rosie Mae Holley and the late Thomas Daniel Barnhardt. Her father Thomas and his wife Velna Mae Barnhardt, who raised Kyla and her sisters as her very own. She graduated from Dayton High School, with the class of 1978 and studied at Texas Southern University.

After high school, Kyla began working as a Certified Nursing Assistant for several years until she began traveling all over to visit family and doing whatever she wanted while seeing what the world had to offer. Upon her return, she began working at Chevron in Mont Belvieu as a security guard, for more than five years. Kyla was an extremely hard worker and in 2017 joined the ranks at Whataburger, where her management, co-workers, and patrons fondly admired her. Until her passing, Kyla was working for the Whataburger in Liberty, Texas.

Kyla was a people person, someone who never met a stranger. Whenever she was in Walmart the numerous people that would stop and chat or just say hello extended her trips. Kyla was hysterical, funny to the point that she was simply blunt. She never had a problem saying exactly what was on her mind even through her smart remarks. That is what made Kyla rememberable and special to everyone. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Kyla was dedicated to her faith in the Lord. She enjoyed going to church, was a faithful servant and member of St. John’s Baptist Church in Liberty.

Kyla pursued many interests, some of which included traveling, dancing and singing. She was also passionate about cooking and sharing her bounty of meals with her friends and family. Kyla’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her precious family, whom she loved unconditionally. She was also an avid animal lover and had always dreamt of being a veterinarian. Her greatest loves were her two Shih Tzu’s, Bella and Minnie.

Her Daddy Thomas and Mommy Velna preceded Kyla in death. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her sisters Kym Armstrong of Conroe, Karyn Barnhardt of The Woodlands, Karleen Barnhardt of Baltimore, and Kelna Barnhardt of Liberty; her biological mother Rosie Mae Holley; her numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; her sweet furbabies Bella and Minnie; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Kyla’s life will be held at 5:30pm, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton, Texas, with Minister Selwyn H. Wilkinson officiating.

