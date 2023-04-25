Tracy Lynn Bornes of Hico, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the age of 46. Tracy was born on Friday, August 17, 1976, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tracy was preceded in death by her father Bob Winningham, mother Nancy Lynch, and sister Angela McCulloch.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving brother Jonny Marcussen, sister-in-law Mary Marcussen; daughters Kaitlyn Bornes and Tristan Bornes; grandchild Jacob Keith Langley, nephew Justin Smith, and nieces Jana Marcussen and Lauren Greenway; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens at 1:00PM. Officiating the service will be Pastor Brad Dancer.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tracy Lynn Bornes, please visit our floral store.

