Ramona Gay Houser of New Caney, Texas passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 67. She was born on Tuesday, November 8, 1955, in Homer, Louisiana, to Willis Claude Kendrick and Freddie Mae Downs Kendrick, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Bobby Dean Houser, son Garrett Schoppe, daughter Crystal Moore; grandchildren Reba Engel, Vanessa Moore, and Savanah Moore; and great-grandchild McKenna Moore; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Ramona will be held in the Chapel at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10:00AM. Funeral services are to be decided. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

