Tarkington HS senior qualifies for UIL State Academic Tournament

The Tarkington High School Academic UIL team traveled to Brenham, Texas, to compete in the Regional Academic Contest at Blinn University on Saturday, April 22. It was a great experience for all, and THS junior Jaziah Apiag became the first TISD student in six years to qualify for the UIL state academic tournament.

“Jaziah placed second in Ready Writing, making him a state qualifier,” said Sponsor Madison Brown. “We are so proud of this outstanding student!

Brown said that while the THS journalism team did not place in the top three in their events, it was still a wonderful learning experience and a true testament to their efforts throughout the year.

“Seniors Cheyenne Lewis competed in Headline and Copy Editing, Charli Lewis competed in Feature Writing, Christopher Huffman competed in News Writing, and David Morrow competed in Ready Writing,” said Brown.

The State UIL Academic Tournament will be at the University of Texas at Austin on May 17-18.

