Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 23, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 23, 2023:
- Wise, Joshua Conley – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated
- Mosely, Sean Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Gomez, Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated
- Hernandez-Lopez, Maury Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated
- Ramon-Diaz, Marco – Hold for Harris County
- Crownover, Charles Jeffrey – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Willaby, Justin Evan – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Woodell, Ronald Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia