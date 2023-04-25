Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 23, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 23, 2023:

  • Wise, Joshua Conley – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated
  • Mosely, Sean Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Gomez, Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Hernandez-Lopez, Maury Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Ramon-Diaz, Marco – Hold for Harris County
  • Crownover, Charles Jeffrey – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Willaby, Justin Evan – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Woodell, Ronald Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
