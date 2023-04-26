Dayton ISD supports Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center

Every year, the Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center educates our community during the month of April which is Child Abuse Month. Dayton ISD does its part to support a wonderful center that advocates for the children in the community and county. Each staff member was given the opportunity to ‘Go Blue’ for Bridgehaven by paying $5.00 this month for the fundraiser. Their $5 donation gives the DISD staff an additional day to wear blue jeans to work. This year, the school district raised $1,378.15 for the Bridgehaven Center. Dayton ISD is proud to partner with Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center in numerous ways and specifically for the ‘Go Blue’ annual event.
