Anthony Richard Segrest, Senior, lovingly known as Tony, passed away on April 21, 2023, at the age of 78 in Spring, Texas, USA. Tony was a hardworking man who worked in Construction for 40 years, where he was the supervisor of his own crew and a land surveyor.

Tony was a man who loved the outdoors and had many hobbies. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting, bird watching and gardening. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, and his family meant everything to him.

Tony is survived by his daughter Angela Gates and her spouse Russell Gates, his son Anthony Segrest, Junior, his grandson Anthony Segrest III and his spouse Anna Segrest, his granddaughter Callie Burger and her spouse Bryson Burger, and his great-granddaughter Annistynn Segrest and great-grandson River Segrest.

The services for Tony will be held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, located at 303 E. Crockett Street, Cleveland, Texas 77327 on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund either by calling 1-800-638-8299 or by visiting https://www.kidneyfund.org/give.

Rest in peace, Tony, you will be missed dearly.

