Brooke Ashten Slade was born March 13, 2000, in Humble, Texas, to parents Shelly and David Slade. She passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 23.

Brooke was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend and she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook