Douglas Dee “D.D.” Smith, 65, of Kenefick, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, in Kingwood. He was born February 7, 1958, in Houston to his late parents, Carl Nolan Smith and Evalena Rankin Smith.

D.D. had lived in Kenefick for the last two years. Previously he lived in Houston for five years and prior to that Mississippi for 12 years. D.D. served in the Gulf War as a member of the Army. He was a retired pipefitter from Pipefitters Local #211 in Houston. D.D. enjoyed spending his time off fishing.

Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Diane Turner; grandchildren, Kolby Turner and Hannajane Turner; sisters, Evelyn Burnitt and her husband, Donald and Carleen Crisp and her husband, John; brother, Clifton Smith and his wife, Ana and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at New Life Baptist Church in Splendora with Brother Billy Hensarling officiating.

