Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 24, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 24, 2023:
- Dominy, Taylor Aaron – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Barnes, Jennifer Renee – Parole Hold
- Thompson, Mark Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Lopez, Angel Manuel – Assault/Family Violence
- Eleby, Sedrick Jerome – Expired Driver’s License and Burglary of a Habitation
- Cullen, Sias Daunte – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Hopkins, Emily Nichole – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Lannom, Benjamin Quincy – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Hendrix, Joanna – Criminal Trespass
- Pringle, Nicholas Caid – Hold for Harris County