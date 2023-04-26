Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 24, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 24, 2023:

  • Dominy, Taylor Aaron – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Barnes, Jennifer Renee – Parole Hold
  • Thompson, Mark Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Lopez, Angel Manuel – Assault/Family Violence
  • Eleby, Sedrick Jerome – Expired Driver’s License and Burglary of a Habitation
  • Cullen, Sias Daunte – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Hopkins, Emily Nichole – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Lannom, Benjamin Quincy – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Hendrix, Joanna – Criminal Trespass
  • Pringle, Nicholas Caid – Hold for Harris County
Barnes, Jennifer Renee
Cullen, Sias Daunte
Dominy, Taylor Aaron
Eleby, Sedrick Jerome
Hendrix, Joanna
Hopkins, Emily Nichole
Lannom, Benjamin Quincy
Lopez, Angel Manuel
Pringle, Nicholas Caid
Thompson, Mark Allen
Previous articleDouglas Dee “D.D.” Smith
Next articleLCSO: Cleveland mom helps nab daughter’s alleged predator
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.