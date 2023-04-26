LCSO: Cleveland mom helps nab daughter’s alleged predator

A 34-year-old Livingston man, Justin Lacy, was arrested on Monday, April 25, on a charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor after he allegedly made plans to have sex with a 15-year-old Cleveland girl and then actually drove to girl’s house in Cleveland for that purpose.

According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Lacy reportedly reached out to the 15-year-old daughter of a Facebook friend to proposition her for sex.

“He started texting her through Facebook messenger. Then he started texting her and talked about them hooking up. He then went to her house. When he got there, the girl’s mom was there. He pulled into the driveway and got spooked. He never got out of his car. At this point, the mom is aware of what is going on and she started following him in her vehicle,” Meyers said. “She followed him from Cleveland on US 59, calling 911 along the way when they were in Shepherd. He ended up getting out of his vehicle with Polk County sheriff’s deputies. They talked to him and her, and then called us to tell us what was going on.”

When the mom arrived back home, a Liberty County deputy met her to take a report, which was then handed off to LCSO investigators the next morning, according to Meyers.

“Upon checking the status of the girl’s phone, there was enough evidence to get a warrant for him for Online Solicitation of a Minor. After obtaining a warrant from a judge, investigators went to Livingston and arrested Mr. Lacy. He was brought back to Liberty County and put in jail,” Meyers said. “From the time of the call to the time of arrest was less than 12 hours.”

Meyers said the sheriff’s office has taken some criticism on social media about the arrest not being immediate. He stressed that there are certain steps that have to be taken in these types of cases in order to gain a successful conviction.

“As soon as the sheriff’s office determined that a charge was able to be filed on the suspect, a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Some cases take a little while due to the nature of the investigation,” he said.

