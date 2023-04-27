Body of missing Liberty County man found in Trinity County

Four years after his disappearance, human remains found in Trinity County have been confirmed as belonging to Christopher Kopeski. The disabled resident of Snake River Estates, in northeast Liberty County, was last seen on March 23, 2019. His remains were found on April 17, 2022, by a man riding his four-wheeler on a hunting lease off of Trin-Lady Park Road in Trinity County.

A DNA analysis of the human remains determined that the victim was Kopeski. The cause of death is still undetermined due to the amount of time the remains were exposed to the environment. However, foul play is suspected and there are persons of interest linked to the disappearance of Kopeski.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace is issuing a public plea for information in the case.

“We feel that someone in Trinity County was involved. We are going public in the hopes that someone out there knows something about this case,” Wallace said.

Even before the DNA analysis, Trinity County sheriff’s investigators believed the remains were Kopeski as they were distinctive.

“We found an entire skeleton without legs. We began to put feelers out to see if there was any missing person that fit the description. We found out Mr. Kopeski was a missing person in Liberty County,” said Wallace.

Kopeski lost both of his legs from the thigh down due to an electrocution accident years earlier.

At the time of his disappearance, his daughter, Dilan Shepherd told Bluebonnet News that her father and brother were planning to meet up to work on a vehicle, but Kopeski never arrived.

“He ran with a rough crowd. The police know that, too, and they think something is wrong,” she said. “I don’t even have any hope right now.”

If anyone has information on Kopeski’s case, please call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 or Trinity County Crime Stoppers at 936-639-8477.

