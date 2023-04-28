Marie Henry, 82, of Sour Lake, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 24, 2023, at her residence in Sour Lake, Texas, surrounded by family. Marie was born on March 19, 1941, to the late William Paul Coleman and Ethel Ruby Randel in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. She was a loving wife and beloved mother. She enjoyed puzzle books, watching golf, and watching race car driving, Marie will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Justin Lloyd Henry Sr., sons, Justin Lloyd Henry Jr., Ronald Wayne Henry; daughter, Jerri Lynn Murphy; sisters, Alice Barber, Billie Harbour, Linda Jackson, Joe Hutson; brother, William Thomas Coleman Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Carl Dewayne Henry Sr. of Sour Lake, Texas, James Paul Henry of Texas; brothers, Sam Coleman of Nelson, Nevada, Jefferson Paul Coleman of College Station, Texas, Rickey Mack Coleman of Bay City, Texas; sisters, Ruby Lee Wendelken of Markham, Texas, Sharon Kay Lewis of Markham, Texas; grandchildren, Elizabeth Reeves and Michael of Lumberton, Texas, Carl Henry Jr., and Amanda Gongora of Kountze, Texas, Crystal Henry of Kountze, Texas, Zachary Henry of Kountze, Texas, Dustin Hall and Tiffany Hall of Livingston, Texas, DJ Hall and Barbara Hall of Fred, Texas; great grandchildren, Anthony D. Reeves, McKenzie A. Reeves, Caelynn Reeves, Aireanna Britton, Mason Britton, Olivia Britton, Carter Henry, Brandon W. Wilkins, Faith M. Wilkins, Dakota M. Nash, Hunter J. Nash, Allison Lytle, Daren Hall, Audrey Hall, Cody and Cheyenne Conner, Riley Conner, Beth Conner; 21 nephews, 12 nieces, numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor DJ Hall officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Marie as pallbearers are Carl Henry Sr., Carl Henry Jr., Zachary Henry, Dustin Hall, Glen Broussard, and DJ Hall.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Marie Henry please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

