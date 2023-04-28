Lucinda “Cindy” Dennison Parson, 62, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Kingwood Medical Center in Kingwood, TX. Cindy was born to the late Buddy Dennison and Bessie Vernell Dennison on January 21, 1961, in Ector, TX.

Cindy loved the Lord and her family. She cherished her time with her kids and grandchildren. She was a dedicated worker for Lubrizol for over twenty years. Cindy was a very loving and kind woman that will be missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Cassidy Parson; brother-in-law, Ernest Parson; nephew, Richard Benevides; mother-in-law, Dorthy Basham.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Josh Parson and wife Marcie Parson of Daisetta, TX, Jamie Williams and wife KC- granddaughters Alyssa and Alexis Williams, Seth Parson of Hull, TX; daughters, Bessie Meschede and husband Bobby- grandchildren Layla Parson, Kutter Chessher, Maebry Chessher, Ava Meschede; love of her life, Vernon Parson; brother and sister-in-law, James and Belinda Parson; brother, Randy Golightly; niece- Christy Crow and family niece, Jana Guest and family; nephew, Ryan Golightly and family and Randall Benevides; sister-in-law, Marilyn Newton and a host of family and friends.

Service of Remembrance will be held at Faith and Family Funeral Services on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Vernon Parson officiating. Interment will follow at Oilfield Cemetery in Saratoga, TX. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Faith and Family Funeral Services on Saturday, April 29, 2023, between 12 – 1 p.m.

Honoring Cindy as pallbearers are Lance LaNorman, Jesse Shirley, Jordan Haley, Dewayne Collier, and Dusty McCreight, David Redfearn.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lucinda “Cindy” Dennison Parson please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

