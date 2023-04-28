Jesse Mike Brown, 69, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from complications of leukemia or from being drop dead sexy.

Mr. Brown was born to the late Sim D. Brown and Lila Dona Bagby in Uvalde, Texas, on April 13, 1954.

His obituary reads:

Jesse and I met in September 1976 and have been together ever since. I thought he was gorgeous in those wranglers, cowboy boots, hat, and he always was. He loved to dance and could two step across Texas.

His pastimes were shooting pool and playing Texas hold ’em. All he needed was a chip and a chair. Jesse loved coaching his children in their youth baseball, football, and basketball. He loved watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed hunting low fence areas so everyone would have the same chance at getting the big buck. He had a love for gardening and could put any plant in the ground, and it would flourish.

He enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren and riding them on the 4 wheelers and playing games. Jesse loved being outside in his rocking chair on the porch where took many naps. Jesse worked hard, was a loving husband, a great Dad and a wonderful Papaw. I was blessed to have him for my husband and he will be greatly missed. We love you so much, Big Jesse.

The family would like to thank a special friend who we love Daisy Estrella for her assistance and numerous prayers for Jesse and our family. Jesse always appreciated your kindness and being such a great friend to him through all the years.

Jesse is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Brown; sister, Linda Haynes; son, Christopher Cherry. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Esther Laverne Cherry Brown; children, Jonathan Brown and wife Trina of Batson, TX and Jami Brown and husband Asa Youngblood of Hull, TX; brothers, Tom Brown of Goldsmith, TX, Joe Brown of Jetmore, Kanas, and Charlie Brown and wife Tonya of Sonora, TX; sisters, Nancy Lanning of Hanston, Kanas, Laura Seal and husband David of Kerrville, TX; grandchildren, Ashleigh Cherry of Washington State, Emma Cherry of Dayton, TX, Ayden Brown of Batson, TX, and two fur grandbabies Vincent and Marty; 2 great-grandchildren of Washington State and a host of family and friends.

Service of Remembrance will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Faith and Family Funeral Services with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Faith and Family Funeral Services between 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, May 1, 2023, at Guedry Cemetery.

The honorary pallbearers are Shannon Carroll, Ramon Moreno, Tim McGallion, Leo Ramirez, Jimmy Underwood, Robert Sullivan, Cody Ford, Bill Sales, and friends and co–workers of Bo-Mac Contractors, LTD in Beaumont, TX.

