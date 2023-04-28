Lux Godkin of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. He was born on Monday, January 25, 2023 in Houston, Texas, to Sean Godkin and Megan Burgess, whom are left to cherish his memory.

Lux also leaves behind his six grandparents Jamie Godkin, Tamara Godkin, Rici Walton, Clayton Burgess, Traci Mixon, and Thomas Mixon; along with many more loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Lux will be held in the Chapel at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 1:00PM. To show your love and support for baby Lux, the family has asked everyone who will be attending to wear blue.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lux Anthony Godkin, please visit our floral store.

