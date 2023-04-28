Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 26, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 26, 2023:

  • Belt, Nicholas Austin – Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct
  • Holland, Michael Amos – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Carroll-Lake, Leeanna Dee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Brisco, Marqee Jamon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Todd, Nancee Renae – Driving While License Invalid, Speeding and Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
