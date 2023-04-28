FBI Houston Teen Academy application now available online

The FBI Houston Field Office is now accepting applications for its upcoming Teen Academy. The event will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the FBI Houston Field Office, located at 1 Justice Park Drive, Houston, Texas.

The FBI’s Teen Academy gives high school students a comprehensive look into the FBI during an eight-hour block of demonstrations and instruction provided by FBI agents and professional staff.

Students are provided with multiple presentations delving into topics such as terrorism, cyber-crime, public corruption, forensic evidence collection, FBI SWAT capabilities, and a rare view into the day-to-day operations of a large FBI office.

This program is not exclusive to students only interested in careers in law enforcement. Any student who is at least a junior in high school but has not yet started college is encouraged to apply, regardless of anticipated major or academic discipline.

To apply, follow the instructions found on FBI Houston’s Community Outreach webpage here: https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/houston-2023-teen-academy-application.pdf/view The deadline to submit the application is May 5, 2023.

Space is limited, so apply today!

