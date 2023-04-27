Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 25, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 25, 2023:
- Dove, James Derrick – Prohibited Sexual Conduct with Ancestor/Descendant
- Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor – Terroristic Threat
- Hughes, Lisa Faye – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Criminal Trespass
- Lacy, Justin Wayne – Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Conduct
- Sams, Chelsea Nikole – Speeding and Theft
- Sunday, Johnny – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Teledo, Jose Antonio Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
- Urbina, Bryan Daniel – Possession of Marijuana
- Williams, Semaj Tyjai – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Mancha, Alejandro – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated