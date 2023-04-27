Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 25, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 25, 2023:

  • Dove, James Derrick – Prohibited Sexual Conduct with Ancestor/Descendant
  • Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor – Terroristic Threat
  • Hughes, Lisa Faye – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Criminal Trespass
  • Lacy, Justin Wayne – Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Conduct
  • Sams, Chelsea Nikole – Speeding and Theft
  • Sunday, Johnny – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Teledo, Jose Antonio Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
  • Urbina, Bryan Daniel – Possession of Marijuana
  • Williams, Semaj Tyjai – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Mancha, Alejandro – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated
