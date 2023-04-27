Gladys Roller Graham, 93, of Thicket, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Paradigm at Kountze in Kountze, Texas. Gladys was born on March 31, 1930, to the late George Washington Roller and Thelma Grace Barkley in Louise, Texas.

Gladys loved the Lord and her family, she was a faithful servant. She loved fishing and cooking. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Ervin Graham; brother, Jimmy Roller; sisters, Jennie Lee Womack, Effie Peck, Bessie Hickman, and Vera Bea Hope.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Glen Graham and wife Carol, Bill Graham and wife Barbara Kay; daughters, Joyce Love and husband J.D., Judy Loftin and husband Marty Sr.; sister, Betty Womack; 10 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 20 great great grandchildren, many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 1:00pm at Thicket Church of God, 26942 FM 787, Thicket, Texas, with Pastor Mark Ainsworth officiating. Interment to follow at Hall cemetery in Thicket, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 11:00 am until service time at Thicket Church of God.

Honoring Gladys as pallbearers are Marty Loftin Jr., Tater Graham, Matt Love, Adam Graham, Bryan Lowrey, and Tyler Lowrey. Honorary pallbearers are Shayne Williams, Corey Williams, Chris Graham, and Troy Love.

