Willie Mae Dabney was born March 22, 1936, in Houston, Texas, to parents William Raymond Brocken and Mattie Mae Jennings Brocken. She went to her Heavenly Home on April 25, 2023, in Livingston, Texas, at the age of 87.

Willie Mae was the valedictorian at Aldine High School in 1954. She married Joe P. Dabney on May 11, 1956, and they had one son. Willie Mae loved being a wife and raising her son, and nothing was more precious in life than her family.

Willie Mae will be greatly missed by her family and the Evergreen Community where she has lived for 66 years. Willie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, William Raymond Brocken and Mattie Mae Brocken.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Joe P. Dabney; son, John R. Dabney and wife Barbara; brother, William Brocken; grandsons, John Matthew Dabney and wife Ricklen, Arnold Joe Dabney; granddaughters, Ashleigh Peterson and Kristin Jones; great grandson, John Liam Dabney, Ben Howard, Sidney Peterson, Chloe Peterson, Jayden Jones; nephew, Dan B. Dominy and wife Angie; numerous other nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service is scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 am, in the Evergreen Cemetery with Zack Currie officiating.

