Leticia Gail Tucker, 71, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Kingwood. She was born May 7, 1951, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to parents, Earl Raymond Handy and Mamie Fant Handy.

Leticia had lived in Dayton since 1999 and was a previous longtime resident of Houston. She was a retired employee of Sir’s Uniforms. Her most memorable times were times spent with family. Many of Leticia’s most special moments were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leticia’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren will cherish memories of special moments spent with their “Grandma” as they were so precious to her.

Mrs. Tucker was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ileen Monk, Marilyn Britten and Shirley O’Neal; brother, Delbert Handy and a sister-in-law, Linda Handy.

Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years, Harmon Richard “Rickie” Tucker, Sr.; daughters, Theresa Alvarez (Larry) and Bobbi Jo Garcia (Ricardo); sons, Harmon Richard Tucker, Jr. (Carol) and Jason Robert Tucker; sisters, Debbie Wakefield, Sandy Swink (Bill); brothers, Robert Wakefield (Karen), Patrick Handy (Jodi) and Bill Handy; grandchildren, Stacey Johnson (Mikey), Yvonne Alvarez (Omar), Chubs Garcia (Joy), David Garcia (Brittany), Christian Tucker (Nina), LeAnna Ochoa (Selena), Gilbert Ochoa (Alexis) Hayley Tucker, Ricky Tucker, III, Jason Tucker, Jr., Brittany Tucker (Michael), great-grandchildren, Dominic, Eizaiah, D.J., Aleyah, Raylynn, Gilbert Jr. “Fish”, Kaylee, Ezra, Ethan, Reigna, JoJo, Juliana, Emma, Abbygail and Jason, III along with numerous nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

