Melvin Deason, 84, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Webster. He was born October 18, 1938, in Pitkin, Louisiana, to his late parents, Roy Deason and Ludy Brister Deason.

Melvin had been a resident of Dayton for over 30 years and had previously lived in Deer Park. He was a member of Gum Grove Baptist Church in Dayton. Melvin loved staying at home enjoying his family and his favorite dog.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Roland Deason, Ronnie Deason and Royce Deason.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Charlotte Deason; children, Renee’ Deason, Tim Deason and his wife Suzan, Gary Deason, Terry Deason and his wife Barbara, Ronnie Deason and Shawn Deason and his wife Melinda; brother, Mike Deason; Sister, Joann Pollard; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., to be followed by a service starting at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Rev. Roger Powe officiating. Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

Pallbearers will be Tim Deason, Gary Deason, Terry Deason, Ronnie Deason, Shawn Deason, T. J. Deason, Tyler Deason and Dustin Deason.

To view his online obituary, or post a tribute to his family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

