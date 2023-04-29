Five people gunned down in Cleveland area home

A Ring doorbell reportedly captured a gunman as he forced his way into his neighbor’s home on Walter St. in the Trails End Subdivision west of Cleveland around 1 a.m. Saturday, just moments before fatally shooting five people, including an 8-year-old boy.

When asked about the motive for the shooting, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said the gunman was asked to stop firing his AR 223 on his small property as the neighboring family had a sleeping newborn child in their home. Not long after that, he walked up to his neighbor’s front door and began firing upon them. One person died just inside the front door of the home’s living room. A second person was also gunned down in the living room.

According to a statement from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, the gunman, who is believed to have been inebriated, walked from room to room, looking for victims. Ten people were inside the home at the time, including three small children. Two of the three surviving children were spared after their mothers shielded them with their own bodies.

Four of the five victims died in the home in what SJCSO Chief Tim Kean described as an execution style killing. The youngest victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cleveland where he later died.

The suspect in the shooting is Francisco Oropeza, 39, originally of Mexico. No photo of Oropeza is available at this time. The victims were from Honduras.

A manhunt is underway for the alleged shooter. Authorities believe if is likely that he has left the area. Some firearms were recovered from inside the victims’ house, but is uncertain if they were used in the commission of the crime or if the alleged shooter still has the AR 223 in his possession.

Immediately after authorities were dispatched to the home, law enforcement personnel from San Jacinto and Montgomery counties swarmed the area and tried to pick up the trail of the alleged shooter.

San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon, Texas Ranger Josh Benson and Texas Ranger Ryan Clendennen are assisting in the investigation.

An update will be posted as new information is available.

