Five people killed in shooting in Trails End west of Cleveland

Five people were shot to death in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 29, at a property off Walter St. in the Trails End Subdivision west of Cleveland off SH 105.
The shooting was reported to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at about 1 a.m.
According to Lt. Tim Kean, a spokesperson for the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, the victims were all shot execution style at a home. Four of the victims died at the scene and another died after being transported to a local hospital.
This is an active scene. Law enforcement personnel from San Jacinto and Montgomery counties responded to the shooting.
