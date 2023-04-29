Five people killed in shooting in Trails End west of Cleveland

Five people were shot to death in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 29, at a property off Walter St. in the Trails End Subdivision west of Cleveland off SH 105.

The shooting was reported to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at about 1 a.m.

According to Lt. Tim Kean, a spokesperson for the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, the victims were all shot execution style at a home. Four of the victims died at the scene and another died after being transported to a local hospital.

This is an active scene. Law enforcement personnel from San Jacinto and Montgomery counties responded to the shooting.

Updates will be posted as new information is available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

