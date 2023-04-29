Five people killed in shooting in Trails End west of Cleveland

By
Bluebonnet News
-
.

Five people were shot to death in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 29, at a property off Walter St. in the Trails End Subdivision west of Cleveland off SH 105.

The shooting was reported to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at about 1 a.m.

According to Lt. Tim Kean, a spokesperson for the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, the victims were all shot execution style at a home. Four of the victims died at the scene and another died after being transported to a local hospital.

This is an active scene. Law enforcement personnel from San Jacinto and Montgomery counties responded to the shooting.

Updates will be posted as new information is available.

