George Albert Murphrey Jr. was born March 24, 1950, in Monroe, Louisiana, to parents, George Albert Murphrey Sr. and Harriet Louise Ogletree Murphrey. He passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, in Shepherd, Texas, at the age of 73.

George was a Pipeline Welder for Local #798 for 25 years, and has lived in Shepherd, Texas for the past 15 years. He loved to garden and gamble, watch Fox News, and cowboy and Indian movies. George was a hardworking man and was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and everyone that knew and loved him.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George Albert Murphrey Sr. and Harriet “Lucy” Murphrey.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Donna Graves Murphrey; children, Timothy Michael Murphrey, Shane Patrick Murphrey, Amy Dawn Bordovsky and husband Jon, Darcy Nichol Heard and husband Justin, Brennan Wayne Burch; grandchildren, Michaela, Conor, Hayden, Benjamin, Iris, Evan, Nathan; sister, Martha Jo Murphrey; niece, Nicole Worthy and husband Chad; great nephews, Andrew Worthy and Michael Worthy. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

