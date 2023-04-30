Jewell Thomas “Tom” English III, 75, of Oak Island, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 12, 1947, in Oceanside, California, to the late Margaret Emily Powers and Jewell Thomas English, Jr. Tom graduated from Savanna High School in Savanna, Oklahoma, with the class of 1965 and attended Oklahoma State University. He enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era. While in the Navy, Tom did instrumentation and worked in mechanical repair.

Tom was the owner and operator of a commercial fishing business and the fishing vessel M&M (“you know where it melts”) for many years. He also received his captain’s license as a tugboat driver and for pushing barges. Tom absolutely loved being on the water and whenever he was not fishing, he could be found tinkering on his boat. He was full of knowledge, wise and smart.

Tom was a very loving and affectionate family man. He took great pride in his family, making sure they were in need of nothing, was very protective of them all, and proud of their accomplishments. Tom was a big coffee drinker and an expert bs’er, with a huge sense of humor. He was brash, mischievous, and charismatic; charming yet a rascal of sorts but people always gravitated toward him naturally. Tom will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his best friend and cousin Thomas Everett “Little Tom” Fereday; and his partner in crime dog, Bugsy. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife Ava Lee Sanders English; his sons Jewell Thomas English, IV and wife Erica, Nolan Lewis English and wife Angela, and Thomas Logan English; his grandson Jewell Thomas English, V, aka “Tommy Cinco”; his sisters Roma Janell Sanny and husband Chuck and Oma Dolores Campbell; his beloved canine companion, Lily; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 5pm, on Monday, May 1, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A celebration of Tom’s life will follow at 6pm, at the funeral home, with Brother Mark Pagels officiating.

