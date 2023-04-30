Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 27, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 27, 2023:
- Hill, James Walter III – Assault and Public Intoxication
- Buckmiller, Conner Glenn – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Furlow, Dennis James – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Ford, Alize Daisha Natay – Hold for Harris County-Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Harvey, Tyler Max – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Carmel, Joseph Francis – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Alvarado, Jason Xavier – Possession of Marijuana
- Puente, Luis Hector – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Criminal Mischief
- Randile, Lonzell Marquis – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Hampton, John Harvey – Parole Violation
- Chambers, Donald Lewis – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Gonzales, Ruby Suzanne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Martinez, Julio Ceasar – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon