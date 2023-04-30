Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 27, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 27, 2023:

  • Hill, James Walter III – Assault and Public Intoxication
  • Buckmiller, Conner Glenn – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Furlow, Dennis James – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Ford, Alize Daisha Natay – Hold for Harris County-Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Harvey, Tyler Max – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Carmel, Joseph Francis – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Alvarado, Jason Xavier – Possession of Marijuana
  • Puente, Luis Hector – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Criminal Mischief
  • Randile, Lonzell Marquis – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Hampton, John Harvey – Parole Violation
  • Chambers, Donald Lewis – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Gonzales, Ruby Suzanne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Martinez, Julio Ceasar – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
