Cleveland community rallies around first responders involved in manhunt for murder suspect

Law enforcement personnel and first responders have worked tirelessly since the brutal killing of five people in the Cleveland area early Saturday morning. Many are going without sleep and losing out on time with their families as the manhunt for the alleged killer continues.

In recognition of their dedication and service, and to ensure that they are able to continue efforts to bring the killer to justice, several local businesses have come together to provide a helping hand and have organized a comfort station at the 105 Speedway, located near the search area off of Fostoria Road.

“This is our way of showing support for our first responders. We want to see justice served for the victims and their families. In order for that to be accomplished, our first responders need to be able to keep going. This is our way of helping them,” said Bryan Neal, owner of Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland.

In the aftermath of the murders, Neal got together with some other Cleveland business leaders and arranged hot meals to be served for lunch, dinner and breakfast. On Sunday, they were given an option of barbecue from Bailey’s Barbecue in Cleveland, fajitas from Pueblo Viejo in Cleveland or pizza from Joe’s Italian Restaurant in Conroe. The local H-E-B also donated some items and Neal, assisted by his brothers, John Neal and Kyle Neal, set up tables and chairs, and provided drinks and ice. Hope Church of Cleveland also contributed to the cause.

Food is the last thing that should be on the minds of the first responders, according to Bryan Neal.

“We want them to be able to keep going on the manhunt as long as it’s needed. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims,” he said.

He also thanked 105 Speedway for allowing the comfort station to be set up at the track.

“Thank you for allowing us to invade your space and take over,” Neal said.

If anyone wants to contribute to the cause, please call Bryan Neal at 281-761-8800.

A candlelight vigil to remember the victims and to show support will take place on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Northside Elementary, located off FM 2025, at 1020 Northside Blvd., Cleveland. The public is encouraged to attend.

