Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 29, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 29, 2023:

  • Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Oquinn, Ryan William – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Speeding and Criminal Trespass
  • Cacique, Moises Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Cortes, Kimberly – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Ellis, Whitney – Failure to Identify/Giving Fictitious Information and Hold for Harris County
  • Benford, Brandi Symone – Theft of Property
Benford, Brandi Symone
Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd
Cacique, Moises Hernandez
Cortes, Kimberly
Ellis, Whitney
Oquinn, Ryan William

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.