Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 29, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 29, 2023:
- Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Oquinn, Ryan William – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Speeding and Criminal Trespass
- Cacique, Moises Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Cortes, Kimberly – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Ellis, Whitney – Failure to Identify/Giving Fictitious Information and Hold for Harris County
- Benford, Brandi Symone – Theft of Property