Community leaders in Cleveland discuss crisis counseling, enhanced safety measures in wake of fatal shooting that claimed 5

Superintendent Stephen W. McCanless held an emergency meeting on Sunday, April 30, in the Cleveland ISD Administration Building.

District leaders, city leaders, CISD board members and police were asked to attend to discuss the recent tragic event in the community and how situations that take place in the community do affect our entire district.

The discussion also centered on safety moving forward, crisis counseling for Cleveland ISD community and staff, and providing extra patrol for bus stops in the Trails End subdivision.

Those in attendance included:

Chief Darrel Broussard – City of Cleveland Police Chief

Angela Allen – Cleveland ISD Police Chief

Willie Carter – CISD Board President

Kelly Axton – CISD Board Vice President

Aaron Montesnieto – CISD Board Member

John Fritts – Executive Principal of Secondary Schools

Pete Armstrong – Northside Elementary Principal

Tyra Hodge – CISD Director of Social Emotional Learning

Bart Miller – CHS Principal

Melissa Skinner – CISD Deputy Superintendent

Susan Ard – CISD Director of Communications & Media

Clinton O-Quinn – CISD Police Officer

Allyson Lopez – CISD Police Officer

David Edwards – City of Cleveland Police Sergeant

“Cleveland ISD will be here for the community and staff as we try to make sense of this horrific tragedy that took the life of one of our precious third-grade students. We will provide counseling support this week and into next week for any parent, student or staff who still need the emotional support to deal with this tragic loss of an amazing young student,” said McCanless.

“Area School Districts and Superintendents sent Crisis Counselors to Cleveland ISD on Monday, May 1, to assist with the crisis intervention for staff and students. I want to thank Dayton ISD, Liberty ISD, Hardin ISD and Tarkington ISD superintendents for sending their amazing counselors to assist. It is comforting to know that when a crisis hits your district that we know we can call on each other to help us through it,” McCanless said.

