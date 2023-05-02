Terry Wayne Berry was born April 13, 1951, in Houston, Texas, to parents Louise and Doug Berry. He passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the age of 72.

Terry enjoyed “Life and adventures with his wife Phyllis” hunting, fishing, and a good round of golf, watching softball games with family and friends. He was a true outdoorsman. Above all else, he was a loving husband, father, brother, grandpa, brother-in-law, friend to many and a diehard Astros fan. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Terry is preceded in death by his daughter: Ginger Berry; and sister: Trina Williams. He is survived by his loving wife: Phyllis Berry of almost 42 years (May 23, 2023); sisters: Gail McDonald and husband, Randy, Kathleen Sanderbeck and husband Scott, Shawn Vaughn and husband, Stanley; brothers: Danny Berry and wife, Kaye; Ronnie Berry and wife, Susan, and Allen Berry; numerous nieces and nephews, special cousin: Gene Gregory (both born on Friday April 13, 1951); daughter: Crystal M. Berry; granddaughter: Nina Ulla; brother/sister in-laws: Troy Hawthorne, wife Tracy; Gordon Hawthorne, wife Leslie; PR Hawthorne, wife Susan; James Hawthorne, wife Connie; and all his numerous friends and coworkers who he considered family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 2 p.m., in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas.

