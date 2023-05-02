John Albert Jones of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the age of 68. He was born on Monday, April 25, 1955, in Hazelhurst, Mississippi, to Francis Washington Jones, who is left to cherish his memory.

He also leaves behind his loving wife Deborah Williams, two daughters Anita and Tedra, two sons John “Big John” Sr. and John “Little John” Jr., two brothers Kevin and Phil; three sisters, Angela, Venessa and Rose; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Funeral Services for John will be held in the Chapel at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Graveside Services will be held at the VA National Cemetery located in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 1:15 PM. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Albert Jones

