LaJuana “Big Mama” Barnett was born September 17, 1968, in Pasadena, Texas, to parents, Delmar “Lucky” Barnett and Emily Jolean Malone Long. She passed away April 28, 2023, in Shepherd, Texas at the age of 54.

LaJuana loved her family and enjoyed time at home raising her children. LaJuana always had her home available to any of her kids friends, and was well known around her community. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. LaJuana was preceded in death by her father, Delmar “Lucky” Long.

She is survived by her beloved mother, Jolean Long; husband, Mark Barnett Sr; children, Joshua Ryan “Tiny” Barnett and wife Jennifer, Meghann Charis Barnett, Lindsay Taylor Barnett and husband Trinity Howard; sisters, Theresa Baker and husband Rob, Christie Rogers and husband Doug; grandchildren, Damian, Emily, Little, T.J., Abel, Roo, Cambria, Cora, Dorian; numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 10-11am. Graveside Service will be at 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Ryan Cemetery with Bro. George Hayden officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be, Tiny Barnett, Kevin Bartholomew, Chris Randall, Trinity Howard, Donovan Howard, Danny Cole. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Mark Barnett Sr and Jonathan Drew Staples.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

