Lone Star College mini-mesters have big benefits

Lone Star College offers many face-to-face, online and hybrid courses and various resources to assist individuals in starting or completing their educational goals.

Registration for the LSC May Mini-mester is now open, and courses are available at all LSC campuses and centers. Offerings include academic transfer, core credits, workforce, continuing education and more. This is a great opportunity for university students to continue their education while back at home for the summer break.

“Courses at Lone Star College will transfer to a four-year university or prepare students to successfully enter the workforce, said Dwight Smith, Ed.D., LSC Vice Chancellor Academic and Workforce Success. “We also offer financial aid, technology, advising and other services to help students succeed.”

The May Mini-mester begins May 15 and ends June 2 (three weeks) or June 11 (four weeks). The session provides students with an accelerated option to complete their core requirements faster toward a degree or be core complete before transferring to a four-year college or university.

Offerings include accounting, anthropology, arts, biology, business administration, chemistry, computer science, criminal justice, communications, economics, drama, government, EDUC 1300, English, foreign languages, health care, history, humanities, math, speech, teaching, truck driving and workforce programs.

“Lone Star College has pushed me to discover the direction that I want to take in my life,” said Sophia Morgan, LSC-Tomball student. “Lone Star College has helped me be successful with less debt, and I have been able to grow, strive and achieve the impossible.”

For a complete list of all May Mini-mester courses, view LoneStar.edu/Hustle.

Registration is also open for students who want to take summer 2023 classes. Summer I takes place June 5-July 11, and Summer II starts July 13 and ends Aug. 20. More information is available at LoneStar.edu/Registration.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

