Tribal leaders praise Congressman Luttrell for filing Tribal Gaming Regulatory Compliance Act

Tribal leaders of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas are grateful for the legislative efforts of Congressman Morgan Luttrell, who filed legislation this week to ensure that the Tribe’s gaming operations are regulated under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA).

Congressman Luttrell’s Tribal Gaming Regulatory Compliance Act seeks to ensure all federally recognized Tribes that are eligible for gaming in the United States are regulated under IGRA. Currently, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas in Livingston and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in El Paso are not regulated under IGRA such as tribal nations offering gaming across the country are.

“We want to thank Congressman Luttrell for recognizing the importance of this issue as it affects Naskila Casino, our Tribe’s future, and our region’s success,” said Ricky Sylestine, Chairman of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas Tribal Council. “Congressman Luttrell is a champion for our community and we look forward to working with him and other Texans in Congress to build support for this bipartisan legislation.”

Naskila Casino, the electronic gaming operation on the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas Reservation, is responsible for 825 jobs and more than $200 million in annual economic activity. In recent years, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation to put the two Texas tribes under IGRA, but the legislation died in the U.S. Senate.

“The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe and Polk County have cultivated a mutually-beneficial partnership that is an asset to all residents in East Texas,” said Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy. “Naskila has also played a pivotal role, and has provided substantial/extensive job opportunities, magnified economic development, and improved quality of life for local residents and businesses, employees and teammates, as well as provided assistance to neighboring cities and counties. We anticipate increased opportunities and a strengthened partnership for the advantage of all.”

Chairman Sylestine added, “The Tribal Gaming Regulatory Compliance Act is about treating all federally recognized tribes equally and will ensure we can continue to meet the needs of our citizens without needless interference. We urge Texans in both chambers of Congress to help Congressman Luttrell pass this bill into law and provide the fairness and economic stability we need.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

