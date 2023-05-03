Lone Star College Foundation raised over $460,000 during StarGala 2023, its annual signature event.

“Lone Star College Foundation plays such an important role in our students’ lives,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “StarGala really does make a difference and I am grateful to everyone who attended and supported such an important cause.”

LSC Foundation raised $2.6 million and provided $2,140,857 in scholarships to 2,053 students and $464,000 in program and emergency support to Lone Star College in 2021-22.

“Without you, many Lone Star College students, including I, would not have an opportunity to receive an education,” said Nancy Valadez, LSC-Tomball student who shared her success story with the attendees. “I always knew that Lone Star College was the right choice, and I am grateful for this opportunity to be here tonight.” Valadez recently earned the prestigious Chancellor’s Essay Contest scholarship.

“I understand how incredibly important it is to make sure we provide as many scholarships as possible,” said Head, who began his career in higher education as a Director of Financial Aid.

Supporters included: Golden sponsor – Barnes & Noble College; Jubilee sponsor –The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center and Commemorative sponsor Diane & Seth Sharr. Visit LoneStar.edu/Giving/StarGala2023 for a complete list of sponsors.

“None of this would be possible without the support of our generous donors and sponsors who help make a difference in our students’ lives,” said Nicole Robinson Gauthier, LSC Foundation Executive Director. “I would also like to express my gratitude to our dedicated staff and volunteers whose efforts made StarGala 2023 such a success.”

This year’s live auction included the chance to attend a Houston Astros game in a luxury suite, a summer escape to Colorado and the popular Chancellor’s Golf Experience, where one lucky bidder and six of their friends won the chance to play golf with LSC Chancellor Stephen C. Head.

“The work of the LSC Foundation and the support of our donors change lives,” said Gennifer Kelly, LSCF Chair. “This past year, we have not only been focused on the growth and sustainability of our current programs and endowments but also worked to develop new ways to provide financial support to more students.”

Lone Star College Foundation impacts students’ lives every day by reducing the financial barriers to a quality college education. More than 20,000 students have felt that impact, with over $18.6 million awarded in scholarships and $8.5 million in program support since the Foundation’s inception in 1991. Through tuition scholarships, emergency aid relief or textbook funds, partner with the Foundation today to make your impact on the next generation.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

