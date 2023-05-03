Lone Star College recognized as a Top Degree Producer for Hispanics

Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine has named Lone Star College a Top Producer of associate degrees, ranking third nationally for awarding degrees to Hispanic students among all community colleges in the U.S.

“Lone Star College is proud to help all students improve their lives through higher education,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “Earning a degree is something to be proud of and I am grateful to the work our faculty and staff members perform to ensure Lone Star College students have the very best instruction in the nation.”

LSC also ranked fifth among all community colleges granting both Associate and Bachelor’s Degrees. The Hispanic Outlook on Education uses the National Center for Education Statistics data to compile its annual list of Top 50 2-Year Schools rankings.

Houston has been cited as one of the nation’s most ethnically diverse cities, and the LSC student population reflects that diversity. In fall 2022, 44% of LSC students identified themselves as Hispanic. The Hispanic LSC student population grew by 7% from fall 2017 to fall 2022.

“From the moment a student walks into the door, we are ready to assist them with academic advisors, counseling services and success programs to help them achieve their goals,” said Head.

Registration for summer and fall is underway. Visit LoneStar.edu/Future-Students to learn more about all the higher educational opportunities LSC offers.

The Hispanic Outlook on Education is a national monthly magazine that provides education news, innovations, networking, resources and the latest trends impacting students from kindergarten through graduate school, all while maintaining a unique Hispanic perspective.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

