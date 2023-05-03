Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 1, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 1, 2023:

  • Moctezuma, Gustavo Mendez – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Ortiz, Clarice Adelina – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann – Criminal Trespass
  • Thompson, Kayla Danielle – Injury of Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With intent to Cause Bodily Injury
  • Hunt, Tyler Edward – Disregard No Passing Zone and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Alvarez, David – Possession of Marijuana
  • Shedd, Terwick Mortime – Criminal Trespass

