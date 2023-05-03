Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 1, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 1, 2023:

Moctezuma, Gustavo Mendez – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Ortiz, Clarice Adelina – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann – Criminal Trespass

Thompson, Kayla Danielle – Injury of Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Hunt, Tyler Edward – Disregard No Passing Zone and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Alvarez, David – Possession of Marijuana

Shedd, Terwick Mortime – Criminal Trespass

