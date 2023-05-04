Firefighters respond to fire at Henley Unit in Dayton

A fire erupted around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the laundry room at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Henley Unit, located on SH 321 in Dayton.

According to Capt. Brandon Sowell, a spokesperson for Dayton Fire Department, the fire was contained to the laundry room, but the rest of the building around the laundry room sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

“Upon arrival, Engine 861 firefighters confirmed a working fire with heavy smoke and fire inside what appeared to be the laundry room. They made an offensive attack, quickly bringing the fire under control, and mutual aid was immediately requested from Kenefick, HWY 321 and Tarkington fire departments,” said Sowell.

The fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy of Logan Dominy, Tarkington VFD

Photo courtesy of Logan Dominy, Tarkington VFD

