Firefighters respond to fire at Henley Unit in Dayton

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Firefighters respond to a fire at the Henley Unit in Dayton Wednesday evening. The fire originated in the laundry room.

A fire erupted around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the laundry room at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Henley Unit, located on SH 321 in Dayton.

According to Capt. Brandon Sowell, a spokesperson for Dayton Fire Department, the fire was contained to the laundry room, but the rest of the building around the laundry room sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

“Upon arrival, Engine 861 firefighters confirmed a working fire with heavy smoke and fire inside what appeared to be the laundry room. They made an offensive attack, quickly bringing the fire under control, and mutual aid was immediately requested from Kenefick, HWY 321 and Tarkington fire departments,” said Sowell.

The fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy of Logan Dominy, Tarkington VFD
Photo courtesy of Logan Dominy, Tarkington VFD
Previous articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, May 1, 2023
Next articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, May 2, 2023
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.