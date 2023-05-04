Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 2, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty county Jail on May 2, 2023:

  • Humphrey, Wesley Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance 
  • Hebert, Orrin Tyler – Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or More
  • Snyder, Alexandra Venus – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Delgado, Esteban – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with intent to Impair
  • Colvin, Leigha Wynter – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Clark, Kevin Ray – Assault of Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation, Assault of Family/Household Member Previous Conviction
  • Norris, Daniel Hubert – Public Intoxication
  • Girard, Sheradi Lee – Unlicensed Carrying of Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (No Mugshot)
  • Zurita, Christian – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance (No mugshot)
  • Frazier, Christopher Flint – Other Agency Hold
  • Eddy, Paul Allen – Hold for Jefferson County
