Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 2, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty county Jail on May 2, 2023:
- Humphrey, Wesley Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hebert, Orrin Tyler – Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or More
- Snyder, Alexandra Venus – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Delgado, Esteban – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with intent to Impair
- Colvin, Leigha Wynter – Driving While Intoxicated
- Clark, Kevin Ray – Assault of Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation, Assault of Family/Household Member Previous Conviction
- Norris, Daniel Hubert – Public Intoxication
- Girard, Sheradi Lee – Unlicensed Carrying of Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (No Mugshot)
- Zurita, Christian – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance (No mugshot)
- Frazier, Christopher Flint – Other Agency Hold
- Eddy, Paul Allen – Hold for Jefferson County