Marla Carouthers Waller, 67, of Anahuac, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 2, 2023, at Kindred Hospital Clear Lake in Webster, Texas surrounded by her loving family.

Marla was born on December 19, 1955, to the late Thomas Carouthers and Mozelle Taylor in Liberty, Texas. Marla was a faithful servant to her Lord. Fulfilling her calling in working and ministering to the youths in many churches and yearly camps throughout the years.

She loved riding and caring for her horses and was a wonderful cook. She never met a stranger, always helping others. Marla was the true matriarch to her family. Momo attended every event her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and the youth had. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Marla is preceded in death by her parents, Allen Williams, and great niece, Taylor Burrell.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 45 years, Robert Waller of Anahuac, Texas; sons, Jason Williams of Anahuac, Texas, Justin Waller and wife Lisa of Cibolo, Texas; daughter, Rachel Garner and husband Frank of Anahuac, Texas; Vonda Burrell and husband Roy of Devers, Texas; grandchildren, Meghann Waller, Robert Waller, Hannah Waller, Justin Garner, Makaila Norsworthy and husband Dakota, Natalie Garner, numerous great grandchildren, many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bill Fabriguze officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin from 11:00 am until service time Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Faith & Family Chapel.

Honoring Marla as pallbearers are Michael Burrell, Jeremy Burrell, Benjamin Burrell, Quade Lamb, Clayton Lamb, and Edward Whittington.

