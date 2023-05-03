Spanish newspaper, El Amanecer TX, launched in Liberty County

El Amanecer Texas – the name alone makes you think of new beginnings. New beginnings were the idea of Vanesa Brashier, publisher of Bluebonnet News, when she decided to start a Spanish language news website for Spanish speakers in Liberty County and surrounding areas.

“The Hispanic population in Liberty County is growing rapidly and the new Hispanic residents of our County need to have their own trusted news source to keep them informed and united as a community,” said Brashier. “This new online newspaper is called El Amanecer Texas because it represents hope and a new beginning. Our goal is for El Amanecer Texas to be the voice of and an advocate for the Hispanic communities in this area.”

Building on the success of Bluebonnet News, which has a huge following on social media and gets more than 7.126 million page views per year, Brashier began plans to launch El Amanecer Texas months ago. However, the key to the success of the newspaper was finding the right person to lead it.

During her search for bilingual writers, she was connected to Cynthia Silva, who has established herself as a community champion in Las Colonias through her volunteer outreach.

Cynthia Silva

In the weeks leading up to the launch of El Amanecer Texas, Silva has proven that she also has a natural gift for writing and telling the stories of her community. She is thrilled to have been given this opportunity.

“I am so excited and honored to be a part of news history in Liberty County. My passion has always been to be a voice for the Latino community. I prayed for God to show me how to be the voice for this community, and he blessed me with more than that. I hope to also build a bridge in between all of the communities,” said Silva.

El Amanecer Texas will have its own voice and unique articles.

El Amanecer Texas will soon be looking for a second bilingual reporter to help with news for the Dayton and Liberty areas, as well as columnists to write on topics that are of interest to the Hispanic community and devotionals. In the coming weeks, both El Amanecer Texas and Bluebonnet News will be adding fun features to both websites, including profiles on people in the community, features on businesses, community calendars and recipes.

Please visit the website at https://elamanecertx.com/ and follow El Amanecer Texas on Facebook.

For story leads and suggestions, please call Silva at 281-330-3029 or send email to news@elamanecertx.com.

For information on advertising in El Amanecer Texas, contact Publisher Vanesa Brashier at editor@bluebonnetnews.com or by calling 936-346-1051.

