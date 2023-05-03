Food handlers course being offered by Texas AgriLife

A food handlers course accredited by the Texas Department of State Health Services is being offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Liberty County, On Saturday, July 1, 2023, 9 to 11 a.m., at the Ruth Stetson Community Center located at 3032 FM 163 (Tarkington Community Library).

This two-hour course will now be required for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. The certificate is good for two years and is valid anywhere in the State of Texas.

The course is a basic overview of food safety practices that are necessary to ensure that safe food is served at your establishment. Practices discussed include good personal hygiene, cross contamination, and time and temperature abuse.

To register for the course, call the Extension office at 936-334-3230. The cost is $20 per person and must be paid in full before the course begins.

Individuals with disabilities who require auxiliary aide service or accommodation in order to participate in the event are encouraged to contact our office within five working days prior to the program. Educational programs of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, national origin or genetic information or veteran status.

The class is taught in English but Spanish handouts are available if requested in advance. The “Texas Food Establishment Rules (TFER)” was revised and updated and will be effective October 11, 2015. A major change in the revision now requires all food employees to complete an accredited food handlers training program within 60 days of employment, effective Sept. 16, 2016.

