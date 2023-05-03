Barbara Ann Davis Gants was born Barbara Ann Davis on May 17, 1953, to Ve Lee and Mamie Davis in Liberty, Texas.

Barbara Davis attended Liberty High School until she was needed to provide care for her mother Mamie Davis.

Barbara Davis and husband Earl Lee Gants Jr went to the same school, where he would ask her out and she initially turned him down. But eventually they she could not resist, they started dating in 1976 and was married on January 27, 1978, changing her name to Barbara Ann Davis Gants. They had four beautiful children together.

Barbara Gants loved studying her WORD, caring for others, going shopping, eating ice cream and JELLO, taking road trips, watching westerns movies, spending time with her husband, family, friends, etc.

Barbara Gants passed away on April 16, 2023, at the age of 69 with husband Earl Lee Gants, Jr. by her side. She is preceded in death by father, Ve Lee Davis; mother, Mamie Davis; brother, Charles Lee Davis; and son, Johnny Lee Hancock Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Earl Lee Gants, Jr. of Liberty, Texas; daughter, Mamie Gants and son-in-law, Cory Gallow of Baytown, Texas; Earl Lee Gants III of Austin Texas, Landis Charles Gants and daughter-in-law, Valene Vasseur of Louisiana; daughter, Geraldine Emma Gants and son-in-law David Garcia of Baytown Texas, 10 grandchildren, Travien Collins, Deja Raquel Gants, Johnny Lee Hancock, Christina Burch, Avant Patrick, Aalyah Patrick, Amyah Gants, Avianah Allen, Ashbee Albas, and Landis; 3 great-grandchildren, Ember Leigh Gants, Ever Iris Gants, Aidyn Juan Burch; sister, Vanessa Ford of Liberty, Texas; brother, Kevin Antoine of Beaumont, Texas; and a host of other relatives, friends and loved ones.

