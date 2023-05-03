Two summer camps for youths open for enrollment

The Liberty County AgriLife Extension Office is now accepting summer youth camp registrations for the following camps:

Lights, Camera, Cook!

A hands-on experience open to ages 12-17. In this unique learning experience children will learn team building, public speaking, and culinary skills as they work together to create a recipe demonstration video, just like on TV!

Cost of this camp is $15.

This camp will be offered twice on the following dates:

June 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Liberty County Extension office and June 29, 2023, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cleveland Civic Center.

Youth Container Gardening Workshop

Hands-on mini workshop exploring ways to successfully garden in small spaces.

Cost of this camp is $10. Children must be at least 9 years old to participate.

This camp will be held at the Liberty County Extension Office on July 11, 2023, 9 to 11 a.m.

There are family discounts available, for registration and more information please call the Liberty County Extension office at 936-334-3230.

Space is limited so register right away.

